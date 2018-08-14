DM intensifies monitoring food establishments in preparation of Eid Al Adha

By Wam

The Food Inspection Section of Dubai Municipality's Food Safety Department has intensified monitoring different food establishment trough inspection tours, to ensure food safety before and during Eid al-Adha.

Sultan Ali Al Taher, Head of the Food Inspection Section, said that the this move comes in the framework of the Department's preparations to Eid al- Adha in order to preserve public health.

Al Taher pointed out that the inspection teams were directed to focus on food establishments, especially sweet shops, bakeries and chocolate factories as well as popular kitchens in order to ensure application of best practices of food preparations and storage. He pointed out to the importance of food establishment employees to adhere to the highest standards of personal hygiene.