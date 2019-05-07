DoF launches 'noqodi' for payment of government fees

By Wam

Dubai's Department of Finance, DoF, in collaboration with Smart Dubai and emaratech, has launched "noqodi", a digital wallet to facilitate payments of fees for government services.

The new payment channel allows individual and corporate customers to pay quickly, easily and securely for different government and non-government fees under Dubai Pay, the digital platform for payments.

"We commend Smart Dubai's efforts in developing the digital infrastructure and the provision of smart payment channels, in line with the smart transformation journey aimed at making Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world, according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai," said Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, DOF Director-General.

Jamal Hamed Al Marri, Executive Director of Central Accounts Sector at DOF, said, "The new digital wallet is characterised by its high-volume transactions, which could reach up to millions of dirhams. Government entities can now stop accepting cheques and bank transfers."

"We have listed a number of national banks and financial institutions that allow customers to feed their wallets with credit from their bank accounts, and we will include other financial entities in our list to enable a wider stake of customers."

Customers can add credit to their noqodi account online from their bank accounts in a number of national banks, and it can be added to the wallet through a number of exchange houses.

"noqodi works with a wide network of banks and financial institutions and enjoys a range of features, which includes the provision of integrated solutions for payment collection, cashback, settlements and others. The wallet is certified with PCI DSS, one of the highest certificates of cybersecurity standards in the world, which ensures full protection to the wallet data of customers," said Thani Al Zaffin, Director-General and Board Member of emaratech.