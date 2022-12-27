DoH, Make-A-Wish Foundation spread joy across the Emirate’s healthcare facilities

By WAM

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and the Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE (MAWF), signed a Memorandum of Understanding assisting the foundation to reach children with critical illnesses between the ages 3 and 18 years and grant their wishes to enrich them with joy, hope and strength during their medical treatment in the emirate’s healthcare facilities.

In attendance of Sheikha Noor Alqasimi, Make-A-Wish Foundation Board Member and Tariq Alwahedi, Make-A-Wish Foundation Board Member, the MoU was signed by Hind Al Zaabi, the Executive Director of Healthcare Facilities at the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi and Hani Alzubaidi, CEO of Make-A-Wish Foundation.

This collaboration will ensure that DoH provides MAWF with the necessary details and approvals, in order to contact the hospitalised children, while maintaining the highest levels of privacy and confidentiality rights. This will help both parties to spread joy across the Emirate’s healthcare facilities. Additionally, the MoU will enable MAWF to conduct several events and charitable activities in hospitals’ premises, with the DoH’s approval and support. Such events will help demonstrate the importance of raising awareness about life-threatening medical conditions, while drawing smiles on children’s faces.

Hind Al Zaabi said, “The collaboration accentuates the importance of how such partnerships create fruitful outcomes and ensures the delivery of quality care to all members of the community. Through our collaboration with MAWF, we are supporting in the process of enriching the lives of children with critical illnesses through granting them their wishes. Empowered by the directives of the wise leadership, the Department takes pride in its ability to provide such young lives, alongside their families and loved ones, with the necessary support to generate hope and joy.”

Hani Alzubaidi stated, “We thank the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi for their contribution to support the vision of Make-A-Wish Foundation to reach every eligible child and create more memorable wishes. We are proud to have this cooperation which will provide our children and their families the renewed energy and strength they need.”

Established in 2010, under the patronage of the wife of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikha Shaikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE became a fully licensed organisation. It has become one of the most successful establishments to date, having granted over 5,850 wishes for children with chronic or terminal illnesses. With the goal of strengthening these children’s, their families and loved ones’ faith, the objective is to also bring joy and hope to their young lives.

MAWF is generously financed through donations and the participation of establishments, companies, and charitable individuals, who provide their financial support, and through several services and in-kind donations.

