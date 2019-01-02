DoT announces new initiatives to enhance public transport in Abu Dhabi

By Wam

In order to enhance the quality of services provided to the public, the Department of Transport (DoT) in Abu Dhabi announced new public transport services and improvements to the existing services to establish an integrated and modern transport network and achieve a sustainable living environment that meets the needs and lifestyle of Abu Dhabi residents and visitors.

The new services include the launch of Express Bus Services in four routes as well as four new routes to improve connectivity in the city of Abu Dhabi and its suburbs.

Furthermore, the second phase of the "Hail and Ride" service was launched in Khalifa City. It is a free mini bus service which was introduced earlier this year in Mussafah to transports travelers from different places to the main bus stations hubs within specific routes.

DoT stressed that being the competent authority for the supervision and economic overseeing of infrastructure and service of surface, aviation and maritime transport services.

DoT is continuously developing a work strategy that integrates all transport services to identify and meet the needs of the residents. Additionally, DoT prepares the legislations that are designed in line with the vision and the strategic development objectives of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates’ Vision 2021.

Eng. Ahmed Ateeq Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the Chairman of the DoT and Head of Buses and Water Ferries Team, stresses on the importance of developing the public transport services in the city of Abu Dhabi and the whole Emirate in order to meet the public demand and increase their level of satisfaction. In this regard, Eng.

Ahmed Ateeq Al Mazrouei said that the launch of the new Express Service in four routes that have limited stops will result significantly on the level of service offered by DoT.

A special logo has been created for the service that will help the commuters distinguish the Express Bus Service. Under the theme "Experience the Change", it aims to encourage the residents and visitors to use public transportation.

These new services will be implemented in the areas with high density of the city which will result in reducing travel time by 30% and the number of stops by 50%.

The new Express Bus Service includes X2 and X3 services from Al Khalidiya to Al Maqta, and X4 and X5 services from Al Zahiya to Al Maqta. On the other hand, the four new routes came as a response to the public demand after a comprehensive study based on their feedback, needs, and travel behavior.

The four new routes will cover service 74 from Al Reem North to Al Rowdha, service 71 from Al Reem North to Marina, service 26 from Marina to Khalifa Park, and service 20 from Marina to Al Rowdha.

These new services came as part of DoT’s effort to improve connectivity among different areas in Abu Dhabi in which resulted significantly in reducing the travel time between stations in the same routes during peak hours, leading to an improved traffic movement and public road safety.

Eng. Ahmed Ateeq Al Mazrouei also pointed out that the development of Abu Dhabi International Airport bus services will improve the travel experience for both arrivals and departures as there were three new services added, as well as changes to existing bus airport services to provide cost-effective travel for both residents and visitors.

These services which connect the passengers to the Abu Dhabi International Airport are: (A1) service from Al Zahiyah passenger terminal, (A2) service from Al Dana Khalifa street, (A10) service from Dalma Mall in Mussafah, (A20) service from Al Shahama, and (A40) service from Al Wathba. All of these services lead to Abu Dhabi International Airport.

He said that the initiative of "Hail and Ride" phase 1 which was launched as a free experiment earlier this year in Mussafah has now been complemented by the launch of the second phase in Khalifa City by providing five services that operate from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm, with 1 hour trip interval, which totals to 18 passenger trips per day.

This service transports travelers from different places to feed and connect the main station hubs within specific routes and aims to provide the public with ease and comfort which has significantly increase their satisfaction with the public transport.

He also said that the new initiative and improvement which has been ongoing in the recent years resulted in an increase in the public transport users in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as the total number of passenger trips from January to October 2018 reached 53.6 million compared to 42.6 million in 2017, an increase of 26% which is considered as a strong and positive indicator of public transport usage.

The new initiatives will also contribute to the success of the strategy of the DoT and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to reduce traffic, increase safety, reduce pollution, and achieve the targeted performance indicator in these areas.