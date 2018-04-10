DoT launches smart bus card 'Hafilat'

Abu Dhabi's Department of Transport (DoT) has announced that the smart card service, 'Hafilat' is now available on board regional buses.

The service, launched by the department's Integrated Transport Centre, will facilitate the payment of trip fares efficiently - through the automatic calculation of fares based on distance traveled - saving passengers time, effort and money. The devices are currently available on 50 buses.

Hafilat card users can swipe their card on the machine installed on the bus entrance, which will also help reduce congestion when boarding and exiting.

The move is part of DoT’s efforts to enhance public transport services, facilitate their usage and encourage sustainability.