DoT launches smart bus card 'Hafilat'

By
  • Wam
Published

Abu Dhabi's Department of Transport (DoT) has announced that the smart card service, 'Hafilat' is now available on board regional buses.

The service, launched by the department's Integrated Transport Centre, will facilitate the payment of trip fares efficiently - through the automatic calculation of fares based on distance traveled - saving passengers time, effort and money. The devices are currently available on 50 buses.

Hafilat card users can swipe their card on the machine installed on the bus entrance, which will also help reduce congestion when boarding and exiting.

The move is part of DoT’s efforts to enhance public transport services, facilitate their usage and encourage sustainability.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon