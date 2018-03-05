DoT renovates "Yameela" Ferry

The Department of Transport, DoT, in Abu Dhabi has announced the completion of the renovation of the Yameela ferry. The two-and-a-half month programme was designed to increase the ferry’s capacity and update its electronic and technical navigation systems.

A delegation of officials from the DoT, the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, the General Administration of Customs, Abu Dhabi Ports and the Integrated Transport Centre have visited Mina Zayed to examine the renovated Yameela, which is temporarily moored there. It will soon return to the port of Mugharraq, at Jebel Dhanna in Al Dhafra Region. The Yameela provides ferry services between Mugharraq and Delma Island.

The capacity of the ferry has been increased to 200 seats in the air-conditioned seating area, with another 200 outside seats being added, these being used by many passengers during the winter.

The renovation included the rebuilding of two of the ferry's four engines and developing a new monitoring system that enhances the efficiency of the ferry, including an emergency monitoring system. The seating area has also been re-designed to include a ladies only section.

The renovation is part of the DoT's planning to develop the maritime sector in Abu Dhabi, in line with a Government strategy of promoting public transport, as well as providing better links between Delma and other parts of the Emirate for residents of and visitors to the Island. The increasing demand for maritime public transport services has an impact on economic, social and tourism activities in Abu Dhabi.

The delegation also visited the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, the main marine gateway to thousands of tourists visiting the Emirate annually from Asia and Europe.