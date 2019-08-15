DoT to showcase Abu Dhabi's world-class infrastructure at World Road Congress

By Wam

Abu Dhabi will showcase its world-class infrastructure and technology achievements in the transport sector to global experts as part of a series of technical visits during the World Road Congress Abu Dhabi 2019.

Now open for registration, the free technical visits will offer delegates valuable insights on how Abu Dhabi deals with the day-to-day operations of its integrated transport network and its planning for future projects.

Taking place daily between 7th and 10th October, the visits will include landmark locations such as the Abu Dhabi’s Traffic Management Centre, Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi and Khalifa Port and Yas Marina Circuit.

Delegates will also witness how Abu Dhabi is preparing for the future with visits to Masdar City, the brand new Abu Dhabi Midfield Terminal Building along with the airport Interchange Project and Umm Lafina Bridges and Roads project – all of which are under construction.

The visits will highlight Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art road infrastructure which saw the city ranked first in the Global Competitiveness Report issued by the World Economic Forum for 2017-18 for the best roads around the world.

Ahmed Al Hammadi, Chairman of the World Road Congress Abu Dhabi 2019, said, "Significant work has been undertaken by our team of engineers to build a modern world-class road infrastructure that we are proud of."

"With the World Road Congress Abu Dhabi 2019 being held later in October, I encourage every delegate who is attending to register for the technical visits and witness first-hand what we have achieved to date and our ambitious plans for the future," he added.

Patrick Mallejacq, Secretary-General of PIARC World Road Association, said, "The technical visits have become an integral part of the World Road Congress programme, highlighting the infrastructure work done by the host city," adding that Abu Dhabi's roads "have been recognised as being among the best in the world and this is a fantastic experience for delegates to appreciate the scale of Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure."

Hosted by the DoT and PIARC, the World Road Congress Abu Dhabi 2019 will be held under the theme of 'Connecting Cultures, Enabling Economies'.

The Congress is expected to attract thousands of delegates including representatives from the government and private industry. The event will include discussions and debates on various topics that can benefit the road networks around the world.

Only registered delegates are able to participate in the technical visits. Registration for the World Road Congress Abu Dhabi 2019 is now open and can be applied for through the World Road Congress website.