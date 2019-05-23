DP World contributes 17,400 litres of water to 'Well of Hope' initiative

By Wam

DP World UAE Region announced that it has contributed 17,400 litres of water to the Well of Hope initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to commemorate the Holy Month of Ramadan and the values it enshrines.

The decision to participate was a direct response to Sheikh Mohammed calling on both the private and public sector to collectively contribute in tackling the issue of water scarcity around the world.

DP World has utilised the government's innovative water pumping system, encouraging its customers to participate to boost the final amount. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Organisation will, in turn, distribute the total amount generated by the virtual device to less fortunate societies in remote areas where access to clean water is scarce or inaccessible.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World UAE Region, said, "We would like to congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohammed for conceptualising such a unique and innovative method to drive forward Dubai’s humanitarian work, celebrating the core values of Ramadan while bringing about meaningful impact. The spirit and virtue the Well of Hope upholds, align very closely with our own, and we are therefore compelled to participate and give back whenever we can."

"In all our endeavours, DP World UAE Region, has placed great emphasis on putting sustainability at the forefront of our business to benefit our people and society. We remain fully committed to achieving growth in this manner and thereby serve as an example for others in the private sector to always be conscious of how we can serve the society in a positive and sustainable way."