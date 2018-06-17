DP World denies media reports about out of court settlement on Djibouti Doraleh port

  Wam
Published

DP World, Dubai-based global marine terminal operator, has denied media reports stating that the company was looking for an out of court settlement with respect to the dispute with the Djiboutian government over their illegal action in taking control of the port at Doraleh.

''It has been noted in some reports that DP World may consider an out of court settlement with respect to the dispute with the Djiboutian government over their illegal action in taking control of the port at Doraleh,'' a company statement said.

A DP World spokesperson said that the concession agreement remains in place, and the action taken by the Djiboutian government is subject to legal process in the International court of Arbitration in London.

"We await the outcome of this process. We remain committed to operating Doraleh port as per original agreement of the concession, and we will not consider any other alternative settlement option."

