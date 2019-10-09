DP World is set to disrupt global logistics industry

By Dubai Media Office

Global trade enabler DP World is leading the advancement of global logistics industry by harnessing modern-day disruptive technologies. Through strategic network growth, acquisitions and partnerships, DP World successfully established a world-leading logistics infrastructure, diversifying its portfolio to better serve the dynamic trade needs of its customers through the deployment of next-generation technology and innovations that deliver safer, faster, efficient, and more sustainable solutions.

DP World is taking part in this year’s Gitex (October 6-10), showcasing three breakthrough innovations under the umbrella of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) which features a mega stand themed ‘Gateway to Future Innovations’. The displayed innovations highlight the company’s commitment to enabling smarter trade by delivering first-in-class logistics solutions and services to make a better future for everyone:

Box-Bay Storage

The technology is going to solve a decades-old problem by giving port operators direct access to any sea container, overcoming the need to “reshuffle” containers whenever one is needed. The expected result is 200 per cent more capacity than a conventional terminal. This is two-and-a-half to three times more containers per hectare than all competitors can currently do.

The idea is to stack up to 11 shipping containers into vertical columns — about three times the average height currently used — and house each one in an individual compartment. An automated system can then retrieve each without moving any others. Inter Terminal Transfer of Container using External Trucks. The main objective of this initiative is to reduce traffic congestion within JAFZA/DP WORLD Terminals for container movement between T1, T2 and T3.

Twist lock Robot:

The “Twist lock Bot” is a robotic arm to remove/engage twist locks on the container without human intervention. It can smartly handle different types of locks of internal trucks. The advanced system offers many great benefits, including increasing safety by removing workforce from pinning station, enhancing productivity by reducing human activity with the robotic arm, and 20% faster than humans performing the same activity.

Block Chain

DP World’s Block Chain project is set to speed up automation of operations through Block chain technology towards a more streamlined and secure procedures. This supports Dubai’s Block Chain strategy.