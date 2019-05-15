DP World UAE Region awarded for creating sustainable supply chain

By Wam

In recognition of its efforts to create a more efficient and sustainable supply chain, DP World, UAE Region, was awarded the Supply Chain Sustainability Award at this year’s Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association, GPCA, Supply Chain Conference.

The award recognises organisations that initiate best practices in supply chain management through programmes or projects that have a noticeable impact on the economy, environment, or society.

In recent years, DP World has introduced numerous initiatives aimed at building a sustainable supply chain and has also launched several green initiatives.

Mohammed Sulaiman, Business Development Manager of DP World, UAE Region, received the award on behalf of the company at a ceremony held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dubai’s Festival City.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region, said, "We are pleased to receive this prestigious award as it recognises our efforts to help create a better supply chain and a prosperous UAE. Our pioneering door-to-door logistics model has created one of the most robust and efficient supply chains in history that is suited to the Digital Age, as it allows us to position ourselves and support our customers at every step, while being flexible enough to incorporate numerous new technologies such as Blockchain, IoT, and cloud computing."

"We have become a key economic growth engine for Dubai and the UAE through the synergistic trade mechanism created between its flagship Jebel Ali Port, its parks and zones, such as the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) and the National Industries Park, and support services and platforms such as Dubai Trade and World Security," he added.

Jebel Ali Port and Jafza, in particular, have made a significant impact and are driving forward economic diversification. The two entities jointly contribute to 33.4 percent of Dubai’s total GDP. Jafza accounts for 23.9 percent of total foreign investment inflow into the emirate, while the port accounts for 42 percent of Dubai’s total trade value.