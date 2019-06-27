‘Dried Fish and Fishing Festival' begins in Sharjah

By Wam

The seventh edition of the 'Dried Fish and Fishing Festival' has kicked-off in Dibba Al Hisn, Sharjah, to promote the salt fish industry.

Taleb Abdullah Safar, Director of Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, said that the municipality spared no effort to organise the milestone event, which is seeing the participation of 15 government entities, 20 outlets, and ten families involved in the production this year salt fish stocks.

"The premier heritage event has become a leading hub to showcase traditional crafts in the salted fish and related industries in the Eastern Region in the emirate of Sharjah," Safar said.

Noting that the Sharjah Chamber has been co-organising the festival with the Dibba Al Hisn Municipality since its inception in 2013, Waleed Bukhatir, Second Deputy Chairman of the SCCI, said, "The aim of the festival is to keep our local heritage alive and boost salted fish and the fishing industry so that it remains profitable."

"The festival will also host a number of folkloric shows, dances, songs, along with several workshops on the best and most hygienic ways to make, cut, and store salted fish. Participants showcased a variety of local fish, including qubab, kanad, khubat, and sadd,'' he pointed out.

"The festival has two special corners, one for a marine museum that showcases old fishing tools dating back to the beginning of the last century, and one for the engines of modern fishing motorboats," he added.

Safar and Bukhatir honoured the participating government entities, shops, and families.