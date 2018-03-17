Drinking water in plastic bottles totally safe in UAE

A Dubai-based daily has said that the reassurance by the UAE’s federal agency for product standards and safety regarding concerns over the presence of plastic micro sediment in plastic water bottles will go a long way in making consumers feel comforted in view of an alarming report released last week.

In an editorial, the Gulf News added, "A study commissioned by an entity in the United Kingdom tested drinking water in plastic bottles from nine countries - the UAE is not one of them - and arrived at some alarming conclusions: That for every litre of bottled water around the world across 11 brands, 259 bottles from 19 locations in nine countries contained 325 plastic particles.

"The Emirates Standardisation and Metrology Authority’s clarification that all plastic bottles in the country meet the domestic and international safety standards sends an unequivocal message of UAE’s commitment to health safety. All bottled drinking water factories in the UAE are audited according to the requirements of Emirates Quality Mark, which involves evaluation of food safety management system implementation and product evaluation according to UAE/GSO standards."

The paper went on to say that Dubai Municipality is in the process of rolling out a smart labelling and tracking system that will prevent harmful impacts of overused five-gallon water bottles and this too is a welcome move. "This smart system will make sure the five-gallon water bottles do not cross the limit for refilling since reusing the poly carbonate plastic bottles beyond the permitted limit can harm the health of the consumers," it continued.

"The tap water in the country is also absolutely safe for consumption, provided the water tanks in the buildings are serviced and maintained regularly, which is the responsibility of landlords or building owners further reiterating the UAE’s commitment to public health safety," the English language daily concluded.