DSOA rolls out smart helmet for security personnel

By WAM

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA) introduced today the KC N901 smart helmet, which will be worn by its security personnel across Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), in line with its commitment to the safety and well-being of its community, and testament to its position as a proof of concept for smart technologies.

The new Smart Helmet is designed to conduct a contactless rapid screening of the temperatures of single-persons, or crowds, in real time. The KC N901’s top functions that are utilized at DSO include efficient contactless temperature recording, rapid screening for both indoors and outdoors.

Engineer Muammar Al Katheeri, Executive Vice President of Engineering and Smart City at DSOA, said: "DSOA is keen to ensure a safe environment for the whole DSO community and our business partners. In line with our commitment, and our focus on technological innovation, we found the implementation of a mobile thermal imaging camera allowed for the efficient continuation of business operations."

He added: "The coronavirus pandemic, forcing populations around the world to self-quarantine and cities to go into strict lockdown, paved the way for numerous innovations. We have seen outstanding advancements in technology, 3D printing, ecommerce, and many more areas. DSOA is keen on exploring these innovations and providing the testbed needed to pilot them."

He emphasized DSOA’s keenness to provide the highest levels of protection for its employees, business partners, residents, visitors, and wider DSO community.

The KC N901 Smart Helmet is made of advanced composite meta-materials and designed to ensure comfort for wearer. It features a variety of functional modules, allowing for accurate temperature reading at long distances, in line with the norms of social distancing. The helmet also features a pioneering AR display technology, providing a large field of view at a high resolution with minimal blind spots.

Introducing the Smart Helmet follows DSOA’s on-going disinfection drive across DSO and the development of an in-house disinfection tunnel, as well as the recent deployment of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based solution to support cities in ensuring compliance with COVID-19 response measures.

