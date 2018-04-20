DTCM launches Tourism 2.0

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, DTCM, has launched Tourism 2.0, a blockchain enabled marketplace that connects potential buyers directly to hotels and tour operators. The initiative, which is DTCM’s contribution to Dubai 10X, will further the department’s mission to establish Dubai as the leading destination for global travel, business and events by 2020.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of Dubai Future Foundation’s Board of Trustees, launched the bold plan, among a host of innovative proposals for Dubai 10X at the 6th World Government Summit in February 2018.

The Dubai 10X initiative seeks to place Dubai Government entities 10 years ahead of all global cities, across various sectors. HH Sheikh Hamdan approved 26 projects under the umbrella of the initiative presented by 24 government departments. A panel of experts evaluated projects shortlisted from a total of more than 160 ideas submitted by 36 entities in less than 365 days.

Dr. Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of DTCM, stressed the Department’s commitment to adopting emerging technologies such as blockchain to enhance the tourism sector in the emirate, based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

"By increasing the pace of digital transformation in the travel sector, Dubai is positioned to expand tourism by bringing innovative start-ups into the ecosystem, which will ultimately deliver value in terms of higher and faster visitor conversion, and greater GDP impact," he added. "As the pioneer in adopting the most secure and transparent virtualisation technology in the tourism sector, we will be able to streamline booking processes and create democracy in travel for all."

Dubai’s Tourism Vision 2020 has set a goal of welcoming 20 million visitors per year by the year 2020. In 2017, Dubai welcomed 15.79 million visitors, an increase of 6.2 % over the previous year. Tourism 2.0 will bring Dubai another step closer to achieving the Vision 2020 goal.

As a business to business, B2B, marketplace, it will allow hotels and tour operators to connect directly. By accessing hotel occupancy and room rates, operators can communicate offers and availability more effectively to their customers. With the rise of social media channels promoting destination travel globally, the tourism industry has seen a rise in the demand for personalised travel packages. Tourism 2.0 will also be a consumer-friendly platform that will enable travellers to design personalised travel experiences in Dubai.