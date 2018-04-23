Dubai Airports, Dubai Parks and Resorts sign exclusive agreement

Dubai Airports and DXB Entertainments owner of Dubai Parks and Resorts, today announced a strategic partnership with the aim of creating an unparalleled airport experience while showcasing Dubai’s position as the ultimate tourist and family entertainment destination in the region.

The partnership will showcase Dubai Airports’ efforts to make Dubai International, DXB, a destination in its own right while promoting the breadth of offer at Dubai Parks and Resorts to the over 88 million passengers travelling through DXB annually.

The agreement will see Dubai Parks and Resorts promoted at all DXB concourses with access to over 65 airlines flying to and from over 240 destinations in 170 countries around the globe. Dubai Parks and Resorts will engage and delight airport passengers by providing branded family zones and dedicated retail locations selling Dubai Parks and Resorts products while enticing them to experience the full offer by conducting direct marketing and immersive advertising.

DXB recorded a ten percent average passenger growth over the past ten years with 88.2 million passengers passing through it in 2017, and some 90 million passengers are expected in 2018.

2018 is the first full year of operations for Dubai Parks and Resorts and the company aims to continue growing international tourist visitor numbers to the destination in line with the Dubai Tourism Vision 2020. The first quarter of 2018 set a new record for Dubai Parks and Resorts, with over 850,000 visits to the destination, a 45 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The partnership allows Dubai Parks and Resorts to directly target inbound and transit passengers to the city and showcase the breadth of entertainment offers within its destination.

"This partnership demonstrates Dubai Airports’ commitment to showcase the world-class hospitality and entertainment options available to visitors of this vibrant city, while also creating unique airport experiences," said Eugene Barry, Executive Vice President of Commercial at Dubai Airports. "Dubai Parks and Resorts are the perfect partner to work with us on creating authentic and memorable activations to engage with a global audience, with the goal of inspiring connecting travellers to visit Dubai, and Dubai Parks and Resorts, on their next journey."

"We are pleased to announce our upcoming venture with Dubai Airports, which is a key milestone towards growing the inbound tourist segment. As the largest integrated theme park destination in the region, we are dedicated to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global tourism and entertainment hub. We believe our presence at the world’s busiest international airport will drive maximum engagement and recognition amongst the estimated 88 million passengers travelling through the airport" said Mohamed Almulla, CEO and Managing Director of DXB Entertainments.

"Our dedicated media solutions and immersive concepts will be strategically positioned throughout Dubai International passenger concourses, adding an element of surprise and entertainment to passengers’ journey through the airport, and giving them a glimpse of what awaits them at Dubai Parks and Resorts" he added.