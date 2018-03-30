Dubai Airports' employee saves heart attack victim

By
  • Wam
Published

A Dubai Airports' employee has been commended for his brave actions and quick thinking which helped save the life of a first-time Pakistani visitor to Dubai.

After spotting the passenger passed out on the floor at the airport last week, Talal Al Hubeishi, an operations officer at the airport, resuscitated Mohammed Sadiq by administering CPR until paramedics arrived.

Representatives from Dubai Airports, including Mohammed Al Dewani, Head of Terminal 1, Al Hubeishi and the Dubai Centre for Ambulance Services, visited the hospital on Wednesday morning to check on Sadiq's health, who is recovering well at Rashid Hospital.

"I didn’t know the man who saved my life until I met him this morning, and now I will never forget his face. I feel immense gratitude for Talal," said Sadiq.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon