Dubai Airports' employee saves heart attack victim

A Dubai Airports' employee has been commended for his brave actions and quick thinking which helped save the life of a first-time Pakistani visitor to Dubai.

After spotting the passenger passed out on the floor at the airport last week, Talal Al Hubeishi, an operations officer at the airport, resuscitated Mohammed Sadiq by administering CPR until paramedics arrived.

Representatives from Dubai Airports, including Mohammed Al Dewani, Head of Terminal 1, Al Hubeishi and the Dubai Centre for Ambulance Services, visited the hospital on Wednesday morning to check on Sadiq's health, who is recovering well at Rashid Hospital.

"I didn’t know the man who saved my life until I met him this morning, and now I will never forget his face. I feel immense gratitude for Talal," said Sadiq.