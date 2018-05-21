Dubai Airports to save 20% on annual energy bill with Siemens solution

Dubai Airports will use Siemens’ data analytics and smart building technology to guarantee annual energy savings of almost 20 percent per year at Dubai Airports’ facilities, by implementing energy efficiency measures at Terminal 1, Terminal 2, Terminal 3 and Concourse B at Dubai International (DXB).

Focusing on air and water systems, the seven-year project is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 25,000 tonnes, with annual electricity savings of approximately 50 gigawatt hours (GWH), and water savings of around 21 million gallons. The initiative is part of Dubai Airports’ comprehensive energy-saving strategy and program designed to limit the environmental footprint at both of its airports.

A tailor-made energy optimisation solution has been designed for the project by Siemens, comprising a range of physical and digital technologies including variable frequency drives, panels, sensors, intelligent controls, energy metering and efficient water fixtures. These will be deployed to the air and water systems to optimise the air-handling units, chilled water system, fresh air plant and the secondary fresh air, supply and exhaust fan systems.

"Sustainability underpins our facility management strategy and these energy and water savings have the double benefit of limiting our environmental footprint and improving our bottom line," said Michael Ibbitson, Executive Vice President, Infrastructure & Technology at Dubai Airports. "As longstanding partners, Siemens understands our business, our systems and has the expertise and technology needed to help us deliver our vision."

"By optimising technical infrastructure at Dubai International and providing enhanced control and data analytics, we are able to guarantee significant resource savings with sustainable environmental and financial benefits," said Markus Strohmeier, Senior Executive Vice President, Building Technologies, Siemens Middle East. "We recognise that Dubai Airports operates mission-critical infrastructure, and we are committed to using technology and expertise to ensure it is functioning at its most efficient."

Siemens will be responsible for the project’s design, supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance, and also the measurement, verification and guarantee of energy savings for seven years. The customer is Etihad ESCO (Energy Service Company), a venture by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority launched in 2013 to promote a performance contracting market for energy service companies. Etihad ESCO aims to jumpstart the creation of viable performance contracting market for energy service companies by executing building retrofits, increasing penetration of district cooling, building capacity of local ESCOs for private sector and facilitating access to project finance.

In October 2017, Etihad ESCO signed an agreement with Dubai Airports for the retrofitting of Terminals 1, 2, 3 and Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Siemens is a pioneer in digitalised buildings in the Middle East, having implemented smart building technology in key landmarks including Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Dubai’s Atlantis Hotel and 3D-printed Office of the Future, and the recently-launched Dubai Opera.