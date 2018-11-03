Dubai - Al Ain Road renamed after Tahnoun bin Mohammed

By Wam

As per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Dubai - Al Ain Road was renamed after H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region.

The Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Road is one of the most vital routes in Al Ain City as it connects to the Emirate of Dubai and serves many areas adjacent to the road such as Al-Hier and Al-Faqa'a, and is also the road leading to the Emirate of Sharjah via Al Shwaib Area to Al Madam.

This road was revamped in 2010 in two phases, the first of which included the distance from the Al Tawiya Area to the Masaken Area, which is 23 kilometres, km, long, and contains three lanes in each direction.

The second phase, extending from Al Masaken Area to Al-Faqa'a Area, is 42km long and contains four lanes in each direction.

The road was built to the highest international standards and accommodates about 7,000 vehicles per hour in each direction.