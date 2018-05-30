Dubai based companies won’t be fined; license renewals made easier

The Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED) on Tuesday said that the decree No 20 of 2018 exempting companies operating in Dubai from fines and facilitating license renewals, which was issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, reflects the vision of Dubai’s leadership to further enhance the competitiveness of the Emirate.

DED observed that the decree is a strong testament to the leadership’s continued support to the business sectors in the emirate and in overcoming all obstacles that face them, in addition to underpinning His Highness's vision to strengthening the economy and creating a competitive environment conducive to investments in Dubai.

Sami Al Qamzi, Director General, DED, said: "DED urges all business owners to benefit from the decree, which exempts companies and establishments operating in the Emirate of Dubai from all the fines imposed on them, and facilitate the procedures for renewing licenses by the end of 2018. This will add to the financial benefits of the owners of expired business licenses, restore legal records and licenses, and help the business community in Dubai enhance their competitiveness".

Omar Bushahab, CEO, Business Registration & Licensing Sector in DED, said: "This decree is a positive step in promoting economic growth and consolidating Dubai's position as one of the important commercial and economic centres internationally. It reaffirms to investors and businessmen around the world that Dubai effectively addresses various economic variables with a forward-looking vision by adopting best practices and regulations. It also helps to remove concerns among investors and entrepreneurs looking to expand their business".

Bushahab urged the owners of business licenses to expedite all necessary procedures to benefit from the exemptions to renew their licenses before the grace period until the end of 2018.

The decree is part of the initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed to reduce cost of doing business and facilitate inward investment in the emirate. The Department of Economic Development is implementing four initiatives to stimulate competitiveness and achieve sustainable economic development in Dubai. These are related to exempting businesses from fines and trade violations, reducing operational cost in the retail sector, supporting local production and procurement, as well as attracting the best startups to Dubai and promoting them.