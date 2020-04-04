Dubai Chamber makes first contribution of AED10 million to ‘Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19’

By Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry today announced its support for the ‘Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19’ announced by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, with a donation of AED10 million. Dubai Chamber said the contribution will be followed by a series of initiatives aimed at encouraging the private sector to contribute to the success of this vital initiative.

His Excellency Hamad Buamim, Director General of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: "The Dubai Chamber is working to encourage contributions from the private sector as part of supporting efforts to defuse the negative impact of the coronavirus crisis. We are keen to make sure the Fund is successful in achieving its goals, especially through measures to assist the local business sector in easing challenges caused by the situation.”

He stressed that the Dubai Chamber is fully aware of its immense responsibility and will strive to carry it out with the highest levels of efficiency and excellence to serve the emirate’s objectives and assist the business sector during this critical period.

Dubai Chamber also said a large number of major international and national companies have expressed their eagerness to participate actively in this initiative. Buamim explained that the Chamber’s commitment to this initiative has several objectives, key among which are extending assistance to small and medium companies most affected by the current crisis and providing the humanitarian and logistical support required to mobilise resources.

