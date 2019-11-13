Dubai-China trade posts 81% growth

By WAM

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, discussed means of boosting cooperation between Dubai and China with representatives of more than 20 Chinese companies headed by the Chinese Consul-General to Dubai, Li Xuhang.

The visitors were briefed on the experience of Dubai Customs in developing and sustaining customs systems and the international supply chain.

The meeting is part of the efforts of Dubai Customs to enhance cooperation and coordination with diplomatic missions, and promote facilities and services delivered to investors and merchants under the Ertebaat initiative launched to strengthen ties with foreign businesses.

"Dubai and China have a strong relationship and a long history of cultural and trade cooperation. China comes first on DP World’s agenda in Asia, and we have a strong presence through the terminals DP operates. China is also Dubai’s top strategic partner with 81 percent growth in trade in the last 10 years to make AED139 billion in 2018 compared to AED7 billion in 2009," said Musabih.

He pointed out that Dubai ensures the best investment facilities and incentives to all friendly states in line with the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

There are 876 Chinese companies registered at Dubai Customs. These include 623 companies with trade licences, 244 with free zone licences and nine with professional licences, Musabih explained.

The IPR Department at Dubai Customs delivered a presentation about its role in protecting the economy from intellectual property violations as part of efforts to support Dubai's vision for a sustainable future.

Eman Badr Al-Suwaidy, Director of Customs Declaration Management, who is in charge of the Authorised Economic Operator programme, said the programme is a WCO requirement to facilitate trade, and signing a mutual recognition agreement with China is a big step forward in this field.

Nemanand Bobade, Project Manager at Project Delivery Department, said, "The e-commerce strategy has recently been adopted in Dubai and is expected to boost and promote the emirate as a global electronic and logistics hub. E-commerce is expected to contribute AED12 billion to the GDP by 2023."