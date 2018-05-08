Dubai Civil Defence achieves average accident response time of 7.7 minutes

The 2017 annual statistics report of the General Directorate of the Dubai Civil Defence revealed that its average response time to major, medium and minor accidents is 7.7 minutes while its average incident completion time is 20.7 minutes, its rate of injuries per 100,000 people is 1.42 percent, and its fire data per 100,000 people is 14.1 percent.

The Dubai Civil Defence’s average response rate for incoming calls to its operations room was 93.3 percent, which is the same percentage achieved by its electronic transformation process while its rate of Emiratisation rose to 67.71 percent.

Major General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, Director-General of the General Directorate of the Dubai Civil Defence, explained the details of the report, which accurately recorded 465 fire accidents and the various categories of establishments that experienced fires, as well as a chart of resulting injuries and deaths.

He also addressed the causes of fires and the extinguishers that were used to deal with them, as well as the precise details of rescue, support and backup operations, which clearly confirm the effectiveness of the Dubai Civil Defence and its success in performing its tasks and duties.

The report addressed issues related to the emirate’s electronic prevention services, which assessed 69,635 buildings and establishments for the purpose of fire protection and general safety, as well as fire protection and early warning devices that were installed in 64,031 buildings and establishments. A total of 50,344 buildings and establishments are connected to the electronic operations room of the Dubai Civil Defence, and the number of alerts it received, from the start the smart system project in 2008 to the end of 2017, reached 28,727,088, including fire alerts and elevator malfunctions. The report also revealed the execution of 883 drills that involved 476,330 people, as well as the organisation of awareness programmes and evacuation drills that benefitted 195,678 people.

Major General Al Matroushi stressed that his directorate has made considerable efforts to deal with various fire incidents that it presented in the report while registering rapid response times, which helped to rescue many lives and possessions.