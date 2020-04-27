Dubai College of Tourism launches online tour guide programme

By WAM

Dubai College of Tourism, DCT, an institution established by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), has announced the launch of its new online tour guide training programme.

The course has been designed for individuals looking to become professional certified tour guides, said a press release issued by Dubai Tourism on Sunday.

The programme will teach prospective candidates how to present Dubai and its culture to international visitors, in addition to the skills they need to excel in this position.

The training and testing of the course is currently available in English, with a Mandarin version being developed and to be launched soon.

To enrol for the programme, one has to meet certain requirements, which are listed in the online training platform.

Commenting on the programme, Essa Bin Hadher, General Manager of Dubai College of Tourism, said, "One of our main goals is to ensure that anyone who visits Dubai has an unforgettable experience and is able to create memories that last a lifetime.

"Tour guides across the city are critical players in ensuring we achieve this, and by launching our easy-to-access programme we are also laying the groundwork for many more talented Emiratis and expatriate residents to join the city’s tourist-facing workforce," he said.

Bin Hadher added, "With online and distance learning assuming more significance due to the current situation, we have sought to simplify the process of obtaining a Dubai tour guide licence through this programme.

"Interested candidates can follow the course from anywhere and learn the best way to represent Dubai as a professional tour guide," he noted.

Once candidates have fulfilled the preliminary requirements, they need to complete three stages within a maximum of 90 days.

This includes the ‘Dubai Way’ section, a 12-hour e-learning course that provides the information and skills needed to become a tour guide and provides a high standard of customer service.

The Dubai Way online learning platform features a series of interactive video lessons with the modules in the programme designed to help participants expand their knowledge of the emirate and its tourism industry, as well as improving their guest relations and service skills.

The second stage is the ‘Knowledge Assessment and Interview’ a two-hour online test, followed by a virtual interview.

The ‘Skills Development and Assessment’ is the final section, which includes a series of videos and online activities to further enhance the skills of applicants.

It is then followed by a 15-20-minute practical assessment with an instructor. All of these steps can be completed virtually and, in total 21 hours.

Upon the successful completion of these three stages, applicants will receive a digital certificate and a two-year tour guide licence.

Individuals interested in becoming entrepreneurs and running their own tour guide businesses must also separately apply for either an Intlaq licence from the Department of Economic Development (for UAE Nationals) or a Trade Licence, if the business owner is an expatriate.

Mariam Al Maeeni, Director of Industry Nationalisation, Dubai College of Tourism, said, "Nationalisation initiatives launched by Dubai College of Tourism including the Medyaf programme encourage young nationals to join the tourism industry, preparing them for a suitable career based on their skills and competencies.

"The tour guide training programme forms an important element of Medyaf and we are constantly making improvements to it in line with evolving local training requirements and international standards," she said.

