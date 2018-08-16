Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ‘Help Me’ application

By Wam

The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services has launched the "Help Me" application, which is the first of its kind in the Arab region and aims to reduce the response time to emergencies.

Following the launch of the application, in the presence of the corporation’s innovation team, Khalifa bin Deray, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, said that the application will save the lives of people with chronic diseases and those suffering from heart attacks and strokes.

He added that the idea of the application, which is available from application stores for both iPhone and Android, is based on involving community members who are qualified to help patients and identify their locations.

Issa Al Ghaffary, Director of the Operations Administration at the Corporation, stressed that the application will support volunteer paramedics and guide them to patients as quickly as possible, through a map that identifies the location of patients and their issues.

He also pointed out that initiative is in its experimental stage and is part of the H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for the Smart Government 2018. It also aims to implement the corporation’s projects for the current year, continually improve government services, and make people happy, he added.

Ahmed Abdulhakim, Head of the Innovation Team, said that the application has several advantages that will improve response times to reaching patients, and his team will organise events and train members of the community, in preparation for the Expo 2020 Dubai. He also noted that the application is linked to community members authorised by the corporation to handle emergencies, and it identifies the locations of registered volunteers and guides them to the nearest incidents.