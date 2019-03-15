Dubai CP reviews 'Leadership in Government Services Index' results

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has said that improving government services is key for the Dubai Government path, as part of its efforts to implement the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which seeks to achieve the highest levels in government services.

Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came as he reviewed the report of leadership in government services index, issued by Dubai the Model Centre of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai, which analyses government services of various entities of Dubai Government.

According to index findings, government entities achieved 89 percent in customer service experience, where confidence of customers in government services reached 91 percent. Medium participation of government employees in improving services reached 78 percent, while ten government entities were classified as a leading organizations in innovation and creativity in term of services on the global level.

His Highness called upon government entities to work hard to achieve a minimum of 90 percent on every index, adding that improvement results of services related to the index is critical. "Dubai has become a model for distinction and envisioning the future, where government entities should committee to be creative and innovative to achieve the highest level of performance and leadership across various aspects of government services, as well as in term of serving customers, and improving their experiences in a way that exceed their expectations," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said.

The index focuses on the clients of a given government entity and their views about the services provided to them. It also measures the contributions of employees in developing and rolling out of new services.