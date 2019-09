By Dubai Media Office

The Crown Prince of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the wedding reception hosted by Ghanem Mohammad Al Marri to mark the wedding of his son Abdullah to the daughter of Mohammad Ahmad Al Falasi.

The wedding reception, held at the Meydan Hotel, was attended by sheikhs, officials, dignitaries, and relatives of the bride and groom.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed congratulated the bride and groom and wished them happy days to come.