Dubai Crown Prince attends Al Mazrouei wedding

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, attended on Wednesday a wedding reception hosted by Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, to celebrate the marriage of his son Mohammed to the daughter of Alfandi Khamis Al Mazrouei.
A number of Sheikhs, ministers and officials, also attended the wedding reception.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed congratulated the families of the bride and groom and wished the newlyweds happiness and prosperity in the days to come.