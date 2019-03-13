Dubai Crown Prince attends Hamoudah, Al Mulla wedding

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, attended on Tuesday the wedding reception of Hamoudah Ghanim bin Ali bin Hamoudah to the daughter Abdullah Mohammed Saeed Al Mulla, held at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness congratulated the families of the bride and groom and wished the newlyweds happiness and prosperity in the days to come.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Sheikhs, dignitaries, and senior officials.