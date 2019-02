By Staff

Crown Prince of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum offered his condolences to Al Muhairi family on the death of Aysha Taresh Khalfan Al Muhairi.

Sheikh Hamdan offered the condolences during a visit to the family residence in Jumeirah.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless her soul and bestow patience and solace upon her family.