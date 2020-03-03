Dubai Crown Prince partially amends bylaw on licensing of maritime vessels

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued the Executive Council Resolution No. (9) of 2020, partially amending Executive Council Resolution No. (11) of 2013 on the Bylaw of Law No. (11) of 2010 concerning the Licensing of Maritime Vessels in the Emirate of Dubai.

The resolution is applicable to all sea vessels within Dubai’s maritime boundaries, including Dubai’s exclusive economic zones, internal waters, ports, marinas, canals and waterways. It is also applicable to all individuals and entities practicing any maritime-related activity in Dubai.

The Resolution does not apply to vessels owned and operated by the government, the Armed Forces, the Civil Defense and Dubai Police; maritime vessels registered and licensed outside Dubai; and any other maritime vessels excluded from this Resolution pursuant to a decision from the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

According to Article (3) of the new Resolution, the Dubai Maritime City Authority can register maritime vessels under four categories: commercial vessels, tourism-related vessels, sport-related vessels and traditional wooden vessels.

A foreign recreational vessel may navigate the waters of Dubai, provided it has obtained authorisation from the Dubai Maritime City Authority which will be issued according to rules and requirements adopted by the Authority.

The Dubai Maritime City Authority, in collaboration with concerned government entities, will issue all the decisions and regulations required to implement this resolution, particularly those related to maritime safety systems and equipment, operation of marinas, harbours and maritime clubs, demarcating waterways and maritime activity zones and the speed limit in each waterway or zone.

The resolution also authorises Dubai Maritime City Authority to regulate floating accommodation facilities, including floating homes, hotels, and restaurants.

It annuls any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. The resolution will be published in the Official Gazette and will be valid from the date of its publication.

