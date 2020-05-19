Dubai Culture adds Shindagha Museum to its online platform 'Dubai 360'

By WAM

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, has added Al Shindagha Museum, to the virtual tours available on the digital platform, Dubai 360, to provide public access to the city’s historical places and its rich cultural and heritage landmarks, as the site are temporarily closed to maintain public safety Dubai 360 will display a selection of detailed photos, and panoramic videos of Al Shindagha Museum, located in the Al Shindagha Historical District, alongside the Dubai Creek.

Online visitors can enjoy panoramic scenes of the city’s heritage and historical treasures that include Etihad Museum, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Coin Museum, Naif Museum, Museum of Poet Al Aqeli and Dubai Museum.

The Dubai Culture also added the Perfume House and the Dubai Creek: Birth of a City House to the virtual tours.

Visitors can also "walk" around the Perfume House to understand Emirati culture through the aromatic scents and traditional perfume industry and enjoy the cultural and commercial prosperity of the creek, as narrated by the people of Dubai at the Dubai Creek House.

Through this initiative, Dubai Culture is investing in its digital presence to bring the world closer to Dubai’s vibrant history and strengthening the relationship of Emiratis with their rich culture and heritage, especially among the younger generations.

