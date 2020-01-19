Dubai Culture concludes successful first edition of Hatta Cultural Nights

By Dubai Media Office

Over 37,000 visitors attended the cultural spectacle at Wadi Hatta Park

According to a survey, 90% of the visitors were happy and satisfied during the event

The first edition of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority’s (Dubai Culture) Hatta Cultural Nights was a huge success, attracting over 37,000 visitors and recording a 50 per cent increase in the average number of visitors in normal days over the first week.

The event, coming in line with the launch of the 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival and taking place in Wadi Hatta Park, witnessed an overwhelmingly positive response. Visitors enjoyed cultural, artistic, heritage, and entertainment activities, which included nightly live musical performances, a library, a souk, an exhibition of artistically painted doors, and workshop for children at Dubai Public Libraries. More than 40 youth volunteers from Hatta contributed to welcoming visitors and introducing them to the cultural and heritage activities.

Hatta Cultural Nights was also organised in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to revive and develop Dubai’s historic areas. Its primary aim was to revive Emirati values reflecting tolerance and hospitality and came as part of Dubai Culture’s efforts to preserve and promote the glorious cultural heritage of the UAE.

The events and activities under Hatta Cultural Nights introduced visitors to the cultural fabric of Dubai, with a particular focus on Emirati handicrafts and folklore as well as interactive workshops. A survey found that 90% of the visitors were happy and satisfied with the event, which increased awareness of the area and attracted both residents and tourists, comprising 62.7% Arabs — 14.7% of which were UAE citizens — and 37.2% expatriates.

The last three days of the event were unfortunately cancelled due to unforeseen and unfavorable weather conditions, a circumstance that Dubai Culture is putting plans in place to prevent for next year’s event.

Hosted by Dubai Culture in cooperation with Dubai Municipality, the Community Development Authority, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Police, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and the Sheikha Maitha Bint Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for People of Determination, Hatta Cultural Nights will be an annual event on the cultural calendar for the Emirate.

