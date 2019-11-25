Dubai Culture launches #CreativeNation, celebrating the Emirati model of global tolerance on UAE’s National Day

By Dubai Media Office

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) today released a commemorative video titled #CreativeNation, which reflects the human value of tolerance that shapes the spirit of the UAE. To mark the occasion of UAE's 48th National Day and to celebrate the harmonious environment within which over 190 nationalities live, the short film depicts cultural and human diversity as well as social cohesion in an artistic and creative way.

Made by award-winning French film director Henri Barges, with a musical score penned by Vladimir Barzan, a prominent Azerbaijani composer, the film shines a spotlight on 20 creative people who live and work in the UAE. It focuses on the approach taken by the UAE since its inception to build a bridge of communication between the people and cultures of the world and echoes the national principle of tolerance, which has been celebrated in 2019 particularly as with the Year Of Tolerance. Aimed at deepening the values of tolerance and co-existence among cultures by teaching the youth the values of tolerance, creative people hailing from different backgrounds and cultures were included in the video highlighting their contributions to the cultural landscape of the nation. The video portrays the nurturing and accepting communities that live in the UAE.

The 20 profiled participants include:

Bilal Abdullah, Theatre and TV actor

Yousef Al-Zaabi, Photographer

Afra Atiq, Spoken Word Poet

Khaled bin Hamad, Graphic Novelist

Khalid Al-Jalaaf, Calligrapher and Fine Artist

Roudha Al-Marri, Writer

Saeed Al-Hashemi, Singer, Film and theatre Actor

Saud Khalid, Dance Champion

Hamid Saeed Al Rayhi, Cello Musician

Khawla Saeed Al Rayhi, Violin Musician

Arqam Al Abri, Singer

Maddy Patcher, British Graffiti Artist

Michael McKinney, British Pianist

Yohani Yakoush, a Professional Performer

Fatima Haji, Naji Abdullah Mansour, Azaiba al-Wahshi, Latifa Badiu al-Saadi, Shamma Ateeq al-Saadi and Hamza Taj al-Balushi – A group of Professional Artisans and Craftspeople

#CreativeNation campaign comes in line with Dubai' Culture’s new vision which aims at positioning Dubai as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent. The campaign also translates the eight principles of Dubai as mapped out by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, by showcasing this land for talent and shedding light on the unique personality of the society. The short film also underlines Dubai’s Plan 2021, to make Dubai a city of happy, creative and empowered people.

In releasing the film to celebrate National Day, Dubai Culture is also aligning itself with the long-term goals of the nation. The UAE Centennial Plan 2071 aims to establish a secure, tolerant, cohesive and ethical society that embraces happiness and a positive lifestyle. In its concise and direct way, the film is a summary of that vision.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, said that celebrating the National Day embodies the meaning of pride, and aids us all in expressing the loyalty and a sense of belonging to our land and nation. “#CreativeNation reflects Dubai Culture's vision of tolerance from a Cultural perspective and it highlights the cultural diversity of Dubai. The work includes a group of creative talent from different nationalities and cultures, who have collectively participated towards enriching our nation with their creative thinking and passion in various fields of culture and sharing with us their inspiring outputs. #CreativeNation reflects the civilised face of the UAE to the rest of the world.”