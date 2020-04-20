Dubai Culture records more than 4,000 remote working sessions

By WAM

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, has recorded more than 4,000 remote working sessions, and over 1,900 virtual meetings from 17 March to mid-April.

Since the initiation of the remote-work system across all departments, the Authority’s employees fulfilled a total of 4,191 remote-work sessions for a total of 6,217 working hours, with an average of (one hour and 48 minutes) for each session through Dubai Culture’s network. During the same period, they held 1,912 video conferences for a total of 715 hours.

As of 14th March, Dubai Culture has increased the percentage of the remote-work system to 100 percent in line with the vision of the nation’s wise leadership to ensure the continuity and efficiency of work as well as in support of national preventive efforts to preserve public health for all its employees.

The Authority has provided its services through its website, video and phone calls, smart applications, and other channels that guarantee the continuation of work without affecting the quality of services.

