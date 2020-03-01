Dubai Culture to launch 'Films In A Box' at 'Al Marmoom:Film in The Desert'

By WAM

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, has partnered with the region’s first pop-up cinema concept "Films In A Box" to bring films to a wider audience at the forthcoming "Al Marmoom: Film In The Desert".

The event, which is a platform to support and showcase emerging and established filmmakers both locally and regionally will take place between March 4th and 7th in Al Marmoom desert as part of the seventh edition of Dubai Art Season.

During the four-day event, Dubai Culture will present Films In A Box pop-up cinema concept where transportable, 28-seat box-shaped movie theatres will be constructed on site to show non-dialogue short films running at between 10 and 15 minutes. This creative collaboration is an example of the cross-pollination between the public and private sector, which underlines Dubai Culture’s mandate to work together with all creative entities to enhance synergies and explore new opportunities for productive cooperation.

Films In A Box will present a series of non-dialogue films across genres, which encourage cross-cultural understanding without a need for translation or subtitles. The medium of non-dialogue films allows filmmakers, cinematographers and actors to focus on creativity and diverse storytelling whilst being freed from language boundaries. The presence of such an accessible art form in the region underlines Dubai Culture’s community-focused drive and emphasis on inclusivity. A full programme of workshops talks and interactive discussions has also been designed for young people, children, enthusiasts and all in the family.

The partnership provides the hearing impaired and deaf community with the opportunity to participate in the event and to enjoy the storytelling experience of the event.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at Dubai Culture, said, "The partnership with Films in A Box for Al Marmoom: Film in The Desert is a vital part of the overall philosophy of the event: to be accessible and suitable for everyone. It allows audiences to get beyond language and therefore overcome cultural barriers, which will ultimately result in people uniting and coming together through the medium of film."

Terry Miranda, Managing Director of LHP Lighthouse Productions, said, "Films In A Box is inspired by the UAE’s and Dubai’s diverse cultural landscape and is aimed at bringing films to wider audiences and to increase participation in films in general. We want to bring the magic of film to the full spectrum of society in the UAE and the region."

