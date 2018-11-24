Dubai Customs: 4,000 passengers cross Hatta border every day

By Wam

An average of 4,000 passengers a day cross to Oman from the UAE through the Hatta border crossing which makes it a major land transport node for the UAE, Oman and the rest of the GCC countries.

"The crossing dealt with more than one million passengers from January to September 2018, and that big number of passenger necessitated extensive preparations in personnel and technology to ease congestion, especially during holidays" Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director of Dubai Customs said during a tour he made to the crossing.

"The directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, are very inspirational to us. A vision that expects very sophisticated services and products for happier clients in support of Dubai as an international tourism and trade hub," Musabih added.

Musabih ordered for more facilities to be provided to passengers through the crossing.

Mohammed Al Muaini, Director of Land Customs Centers Management at Dubai Customs said that Hatta border crossing plays a significant role in enhancing trade and passenger movement between Dubai and Oman.

"Dubai trade with Oman grew 34 percent to AED25.7 billion in the first three quarters of 2018 compared to the same period last year," Al Muaini continued, adding that an approximate 110,000 transactions were carried out and 792 drugs and white weapon seizures were made during these nine months.

Al Muaini noted these efforts are an integral part of Dubai Customs vision to be the leading customs department in the world supporting legitimate trade through innovation in service delivery while protecting society from the perils of restricted and prohibited goods.