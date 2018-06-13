Dubai Customs announces Eid Al Fitr working hours

Dubai Customs has announced the official working hours at its customs centres during the Eid Al Fitr holiday to help individuals and companies clear their goods without any delay.

The Air customs centres at Dubai Cargo Village, Dubai Airport Free Zone- gate number (5), and Dubai Flower Centre will work around-the-clock, according to sources. The inspection section at the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre and Emirates Post Office Customs Centre will work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting from the third day of Eid.

Jebel Ali Inspection Centre, Port Rashid Inspection Centre and Dubai Logistics City Inspection Centre will work around-the-clock during Eid holiday; whereas, Jebel Ali customer service centre will work from the third day of Eid, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Dubai Logistics City’s Customs Service Centre will resume work after Eid holiday.

Hatta Customs Centre will work around-the-clock, whereas Dry Docks and Dukamz centres will resume on the third day of Eid from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m..

At coastal customs centres the work will be as follows: Around-the-clock at exit and entry gates (inspection and marine operations), Deira wharfage (inspection), Dubai Creek Customs Centres (inspection), and Hamirya Port inspection centre. Work at Hamriya Port Customs Centre and Creek Customs Centre will start from the third day of Eid from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m..

Customs Declarations Department will work around-the-clock during the Eid holiday.