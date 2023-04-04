Dubai Customs distributes 10,000 iftar meals to commuters in Ramadan

By E247

Dubai Customs is dedicated to promoting communication and empathy amongst all members of society while championing sustainable social responsibility. As part of this mission, they have been actively executing the "Al-Furdah Hands" initiative, which involves distributing meals to individuals commuting on major roads just before Maghrib (sunset) prayer during Ramadan. The initiative embodies the values of communal participation and solidarity, thereby bringing joy to the wider community.

The initiative, supervised by the Ghayath Volunteer Team at Dubai Customs, aims to distribute 10,000 meals to commuters on major roads throughout the holy month in the Rashid Port area, at a rate of 2,500 meals per Saturday. On April 1st, about 150 volunteers from Dubai Customs and their families, students from the Higher Colleges of Technology, the Dubai Police General Traffic Department and a number of people of determination from the Senses Center participated in distributing the meals.

His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Mohammed Al Ghaffari, (Acting) Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division, Yousef Al-Hashimi, (Acting) Executive Director, Customer Management Division, Mr. Wikaxono, the Indonesian Consul for Consular Affairs in Dubai, and Mr. Bano Mustafa, a Consular Affairs officer, also participated in distributing the meals.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih emphasized Dubai Customs' commitment to organizing various charitable volunteering initiatives as part of its strategic plans for corporate social responsibility, to contribute to the principles of social cohesion and solidarity, promote the values of generosity and giving as commanded by Islam, and align with the vision of the UAE government. The Director General also highlighted the importance of reinforcing the concept of social responsibility in the community, promoting positive volunteerism, and highlighting the role of Dubai Customs in social and charitable work. The “Al-Furdah Hands “initiative is one of several sustainable community initiatives launched by Dubai Customs during the holy month of Ramadan

