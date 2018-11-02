Dubai Customs helps brand owners recycle 18m counterfeit items

By Wam

Within its efforts towards more coordination with the Brand Owners’ Protection Group and as part of its commitment towards the environment, Dubai Customs cooperated with the brand owners and helped them recycle 17.91 million counterfeit items.

This step reflects the high level of coordination between Dubai Customs and its stakeholders in supporting green life and protecting the environment. Recycling these items reduces the environmental footprint and helps raise awareness around the importance of proper disposal of these harmful items.

"The damage caused by counterfeit goods to the economy, environment and even perhaps our overall quality of life should be something of a given for most people. Perhaps Intellectual Property rights-holders are those most likely to feel the true pinch of this rogue industry, but when one considers the big picture it becomes clear that everyone is liable to be affected by counterfeiting and piracy" commented Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department.

"We provided a viable option for brand owners to dispose of these counterfeit goods without compromising the environment. This helps them also protect their brands and enhance their international competitiveness" he added.

Ozair pointed out recycling counterfeit items is seeing more turnout from businesses to protect their brands and contribute towards a healthier community and environment.

"We do our best in seizing fraudulent goods and coordinating the efforts with the brand owners to help them protect their brands. We have around 130 seizures in the first half of 2018 that has an estimated value of AED35.523m, and to raise awareness around the IP rights we have organized 43 workshops so far".