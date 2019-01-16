Dubai Customs launches Customs Woman Award

By Staff

Dubai Customs launched a new award that aims at enabling women and enhancing their competitive performance.

The Customs Woman Award: Al Thurayya was inaugurated with the presence of Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director of Dubai Customs, Raja Al Gurg, President of the Dubai Business Women Council, and a number of executive directors and female members of government committees.

The award will support Dubai Customs female employees and help them be more innovative and productive.

In its first edition, the award consists of 10 categories including: The Leading Woman, The Leading Field Customs Woman, The Leading Female Technician, The Leading Woman in Scientific Research, etc.

“As the UAE makes strides in women’s empowerment, opportunities for Emirati women are exponentially rising. We aspire to go beyond the scope of ensuring gender equality and enable women to be pivotal members of society, contributing to development in all fields following the vision of our wise leadership” says Musabih.

President Sheikh Khalifa has called for Emirati women to occupy 50 per cent of the country's Federal National Council which is a great leap forwards in cementing the role of women in our country's development, Musabih explained.

“Following this nationwide vision of empowering women and supporting them, we, at Dubai Customs, help women gain more knowledge and quality skills in customs practices. We have 727 female employees; 201 of them have higher degrees. There are 436 working mothers and 228 female inspectors. Women in Dubai Customs assume 3% of the leading senior positions “adds Musabih.

Mariam Khalifa Al-Shamsi, Head of the Women's Committee at Dubai Customs Committee said: “Emirati women have helped build a stronger nation as the vision of UAE’s leaders enabled them to take greater strides. The Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women 2015-2021 has provided a framework for federal and government institutions and organisations in developing work programmes to empower women in all areas of sustainable development, and we strongly support this approach within our work in Dubai Customs”.