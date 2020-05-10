Dubai Customs launches Safe Station and Mobile Disinfection Device to curb coronavirus

By Dubai Media Office

Within its efforts to sustain a healthy and virus free workplace, Administrative Affairs Department at Dubai Customs launched two devices; Safe Station and Mobile Disinfection Device.

The initiative is part of Dubai Customs preparations for the 30% employee gradual come back to offices to ensure highest levels of safety and protection as a fulfilment of the wise leadership.

Safe Station

The Safe Station is equipped with thermal cameras that automatically detect any rise in users’ temperature and alert them. It also features protective masks, automatic sanitizers, and a smart screen displaying awareness information around precautions and safety guidelines. The wheeled station is easy to move from a place to another.



Mobile Disinfection Device

Dubai Customs has also made available 200 mobile phone disinfection devices to all department, sections and customs centers. These ultraviolet devices will help curb the spread of viruses, germs and bacteria in 5 minutes.

“The safety and security of our inspection officers is a top priority,” said Khawla Slaes, head of Administrative Affairs Department. “We use advanced technology to protect our employees and deliver better services, and at the same time to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. It’s very important at this stage we stay together and work in tandem with other government departments to overcome this challenge in fulfilment of our wise leadership.”

