Dubai Customs organises honey exhibition

By Wam

Dubai Customs organised a honey exhibition to showcase a wide variety of honey products and make them known to the public.

Opened by Abdullah Al Khaja, Executive Director for the Customer Management Division, the exhibition took place at the Dubai Customs headquarters, where participants displayed their products to raise the awareness of the public over the qualities and health benefits of natural honey. They demonstrated techniques to distinguish real, pure honey from the fake, impure one by testing its stickiness, thickness, taste, colour, aroma and other properties.

The event witnessed many visitors who appreciated the efforts of Dubai Customs in getting them acquainted with the different types of honey available in the local market, their nutritional benefits and their price range.

"Dubai Customs is keen to facilitate and expedite the trade movement of foodstuffs, including honey products, to ensure they are cleared and released in no time, so that they reach consumers in the best quality and safety conditions," Al Khaja said, adding that raising the awareness of the public over healthy food is part of their corporate social responsibility.

"We always strive to help our clients reach out to consumers to increase their knowledge about genuine goods and products. The honey fair is part of this drive to enhance communication with our business partners trading in natural honey products for the good of their trade and the community at large," Al Khaja explained.