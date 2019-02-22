Dubai Customs ties strategy to eight principles of governance

By Wam

Dubai Customs has announced its strategy to tie its plans to the eight principles of governance, endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, following 50 years of success and achievement that characterised His Highness’s tenure.

"We firmly follow the wise vision of our leadership and the great expectations of turning Dubai into the smartest and happiest city on earth," says Musabih.

Dubai Customs was the first government department to perform electronic transformation in 2013, and they topped the client happiness meter 2018 with 97.5 percent.

Director of Dubai Customs pointed out they support the fulfilment and realisation of the eight principles through hard work and dynamic planning in support of trade, investment and tourism.

Dubai external trade amounted to AED965.3b in the first nine months of 2018 despite global economic volatility and instability. Customs transactions rose by 7 percent to 9.6 million in 2018, from 9 million in 2017. Dubai Customs made 2659 seizures across their centers.

"Plans at Dubai Customs have been built on an ambitious strategy 2016-2021 which supports innovators and encourages uniqueness. We urged different departments to create new sectors and diversify work. We work now on an ambitious digital trade project which, we expect, will increase our revenues and supports Dubai’s 10X leading plan" says Musabih.

On his part, Ahmed Abdul Salam Kazim, Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence at Dubai Customs said that plans have been developed to tie the work to the eight principles in cooperation with various departments concerned.

"Following the vision and directives of our wise leadership is a priority for us. Adopting the call of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, will help us maintain our position as a leading department in the emirate. Thanks to this, we have been named the best government department that supports EXPO 2020 in the 21st edition of DGEP 2018, in addition to capping18 awards in innovation".