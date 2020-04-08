Dubai Customs working 24/7 to ensure continuity of trade

By Dubai Media Office

Inspectors of Dubai Customs work around the clock at the front lines to ensure full support to the word’s supply chain and to facilitate trade during the outbreak of Covid-19 period.

Strict precautionary measures have been taken to ensure inspectors do their job in the best possible way, while coordinating with strategic partners. Dubai Customs has taken a number of precautionary steps that involved all stages of inspection to ensure the safety of inspectors, which rises as the top priority for Dubai Customs.

Hatta customs Center is one of Dubai Customs centers that work efficiently to facilitate trade during this hard time. The Hatta Border Crossing is a strategic entry point that links the UAE to Oman and the rest of the Gulf States. It provides its advanced services based on smart clearance systems and following the GCC unified customs system to ensure smooth and streamlined trade traffic.

“We are proud that we continue our good work as usual against all odds and in face of the Covid-19 challenge,” said Hamad Kajour, Senior Manager of Dubai Customs Center. “Dubai Customs in general and its frontline inspectors in particular work day and night to ensure continuity in trade in support of Dubai’s non-oil external trade, and to facilitate imports, especially of foodstuff that come through the crossing.

Kajour said the Crossing handles around 150 trucks a day, and all health precautionary measures have been taken. This includes full sterilization of all the trucks and the customs building, and medical check-ups for the truck drivers.

