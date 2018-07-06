Dubai DED continues to confiscate Illegal encoded receivers

The Department of Economic Development, DED, in Dubai has continued its campaign to crack down on shops and retail outlets selling encrypted receivers that illegally broadcast media content.

The campaign was initiated by the department to prevent the circulation of these devices in accordance with the laws and regulations of the United Arab Emirates.

As part of the campaign, the DED raided a shop in Dubai that was violating the law and took the necessary punitive action and confiscated 416 devices. The department has reiterated the importance of following laws that prevent the circulation of illegal devices and stressed that providing broadcast services legally helps protects the community from commercial fraud.