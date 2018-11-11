Dubai Design District hosts 4th Dubai Design Week

By WAM

Dubai Design District (d3), today announced that it is gearing up to host the fourth edition of the region’s premier annual design event, Dubai Design Week.

The upcoming edition is set to run in the Design Quarter from 12th to 17th November, 2018.

Following the success of last year’s event that drew the attendance of more than 60,000 people, Dubai Design Week 2018 features a packed programme agenda comprising over 230 exciting events, including design-focused lectures headlined by industry leaders, exhibitions, workshops, pop-ups, launches, installations and more.

d3’s Design Quarter has become a venue of choice for the event through convening creatives, industry professionals and design enthusiasts from all over the world for the 4th year in a row, and further reinforcing d3’s position as the leading hub for art and design in the region.

Speaking about the significance of hosting Dubai Design Week for the fourth year running, Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Design District, said, "d3 is delighted to be partnering once again with Dubai Design Week in hosting the 4th edition at the Design Quarter.

This event is a wonderful celebration of design and serves as a meeting point for creatives and design professionals from the region and internationally.

This year, d3’s presence will be stronger than ever with a showcase of the final chapter of the ‘UAE Design Stories’ exhibition, which celebrates Emirati culture through various design disciplines.

"Our initiative ‘Design for Good’ will present a new art installation titled ‘The Mesh’, and we will also announce the winner of our Design 100 competition. More than 60 of our creative partners are participating in the event with many offering workshops, talks, exhibitions or pop-ups and many more participating as a part of Downtown Design. Our creative community serves as a platform that embraces cultural integration, where artistic talent can unite and co-create."