Dubai Drive and RTA apps integrated with UAE Pass

By Staff

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Smart Dubai Office, has integrated its smart apps ‘Dubai Drive’ and ‘RTA Dubai’ into the UAE Pass.

The step will improve user experience across all RTA smart channels by simplifying the digital identity registration and authentication processes, rendering the process convenient and intuitive for the user.

“The integration of RTA smart apps into UAE Pass, enables us to establish secure and innovative channels with our customers. RTA is always keen to play a leading role in introducing modern technologies to serve Dubai infrastructure and enhance RTA’s pioneering efforts in achieving digitalisation in the fourth industrial revolution era. It also contributes to Dubai Paperless Strategy and lives up to the high profile of the Emirate in this regard. The step also realises the vision of the Government as well as RTA’s strategic objectives People Happiness and Advance RTA,” said Abdul Aziz Al Falahi, CEO of RTA’s Corporate Technology Support Services Sector.

‘Dubai Drive’ and ‘RTA Dubai’ offer multiple services to clients including access to the digital versions of driver license, vehicle registration card, distinctive number plates, Salik and parking services, vehicles and drivers licensing, and query and payment of traffic fines among other smart services.