Dubai Duty Free announces two winners of $1m

By Staff

A Pakistani and an Indian national each won US $1 Million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held today at Concourse A, Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Imran Ishaq, a 48 year old Pakistani national from Lahore was announced as the winner in Series 282 with ticket number 2021. Mr. Ishaq, a real estate broker, was thrilled to know that he just became a dollar millionaire after participating in the promotion for the past year.

Speaking from Muscat, Oman, Mr. Ishaq said “I will buy more properties and probably invest in a car business in Muscat.”

The second dollar millionaire was Mr. Ramesh Krishnankutty, a 48 year old Indian expatriate in Dubai, who won in Series 283 with ticket number 3295. Mr. Krishnankutty, a technician at Al Futtaim Body Center in Ramool, had chipped in some money with his nine other colleagues to purchase the ticket under his name and agreed to split the prize if they got lucky. A regular participant to Dubai Duty Free promotion for four years now, he couldn’t believe that he finally struck gold.

Mr. Krishnankutty said: “It’s been a very intense ride but winning one million dollars is one of the most emotional experience we have all had. Thank you Dubai Duty Free for such an amazing news!”

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, four other winners were also announced in the Finest Surprise promotion, each one winning a luxury vehicle.

Mr. Kuznietsov Alexander, a 41 year old Ukrainian national from Kiev, has become the proud owner of an Audi A8L (Florett Silver) in Series 1697 with ticket number 0415. Mr. Alexander, an Italian restaurant owner and a frequent visitor to Dubai, bought his first ticket to the Finest Surprise promotion when flying back to Kiev.

Meanwhile Mr. Turki Alawwad, a Saudi Arabian national from Riyadh, has won a BMW 760Li xDrive (San Marino Blue) in Series 1698 with ticket number 0249. Mr. Alawwad, a 17 year-old high school student said: “I couldn’t be any luckier to win a BMW car with my first ever ticket which I bought online. My family has been buying tickets to DDF promotions in the past two years and they are all delighted that we finally won!”

Mr. Anil Kumar, a 42 year old Indian national living in Dubai won a Chieftain (Steel Grey) motorbike in Series 347 with ticket number 0192. A resident of Dubai for 8 years and a chef at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, he is also a first time ticket buyer and couldn’t contain his excitement upon hearing the news that he won with his first ticket to Dubai Duty Free promotion.

“It’s a truly memorable day for me, thank you Dubai Duty Free!”

Lastly, Mr. Ian McLaren, a British national from Scotland, will be driving away a new BMW R 1200 RS (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike after he won in Series 348 with ticket number 0018. Mr. McLaren owns McLaren Tyres – a one stop shop of motoring services in Laurencekirk.