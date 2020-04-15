Dubai Economy exempts nine food-related activities from closure during National Disinfection Programme

By WAM

Dubai's Department of Economic Development has issued a circular detailing food outlets exempted from closure during the National Disinfection Programme.

In a statement, the Department, otherwise known as Dubai Economy, said the following nine food trade activities have been exempted from closing so long as they meet coronavirus precautionary measures: meat trading, fruit and vegetable trading, roasters, mills, fish trading, coffee trading and tea trading.

Nuts, chocolates and sweet shops are allowed to remain open only if they are located inside shopping malls, according to the statement.

Dubai Economy added that individuals working in the aforementioned outlets must obtain a move permit from "dxbpermit.gov.ae."

It added that working hours for the said outlets were from 08:00 to 20:00, and that the outlets must adhere to guidelines issued on sanitisation and social distancing.

Dubai Economy will conduct inspection campaigns to make sure that the outlets comply to the relevant circulars.

